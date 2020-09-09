NFL COVID-19 testing returns one positive player case, eight in total

The NFL season gets underway on Thursday night as the Chiefs take on the Texans

The latest round of COVID-19 testing in the NFL has returned eight positive cases in data collected between August 30 and September 5.

From the 44,510 tests administered to 8,349 players and team personnel, there was just one new positive player test and seven positive tests among other personnel.

The data came from 17,519 tests on 2,641 players and 26,991 tests on 5,708 personnel, with players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel tested daily.

It was agreed between the NFL and NFLPA last week that daily testing for players and other essential personnel would be extended until further notice. Pre-game tests will be conducted on the morning before game-day.

Every coach and staff member in the bench area will be required to wear a mask on game-day, while the size of a team's travel party has also been reduced.

Players are recommended to follow suit on the sidelines, although it won't be mandatory unless required by state and local regulations. Face coverings will, however, be required for the pre-game coin toss, which will now be conducted by one player from each team.

Sky and the NFL have agreed a new five-year partnership to broadcast the NFL, the first time the league has joined with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.

The agreement marks the 25th anniversary of live NFL coverage on Sky Sports with 'Sky Sports NFL' launched on Thursday, September 3 ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off on Thursday, September 10.

The brand new in-season channel will be the round-the-clock home of the NFL on television in the UK and Republic of Ireland from the regular season through to the playoffs, with Super Bowl LV live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, February 7.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated home of the NFL and will feature a minimum of five live games each week, including first-pick exclusive games in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday alongside NFL Redzone and every Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football.

