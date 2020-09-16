Two NFL players among seven new positive COVID-19 tests

Two NFL players were among the seven new positive COVID-19 tests recorded for the week from September 6.

The league and union announced the figures on Wednesday after a total of 40,479 tests were administered to 7,437 players and team personnel.

That breaks down to 15,959 tests to 2,511 players and 24,520 tests to 4,926 personnel.

"There were two new confirmed positive tests among players and five new confirmed positives among other personnel," the NFL and NFL Players Association revealed in a statement.

Players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly.

Individuals who test positive for the coronavirus must follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol.

That means they are immediately isolated and not permitted access to club facilities or to have direct contact with other players or personnel.

Club medical staff are in regular communication with those who test positive to monitor symptoms.

