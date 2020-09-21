New York Giants to work out Devonta Freeman after losing Saquon Barkley to injury

Freeman has been a free agent all summer

The New York Giants are wasting no time in finding a replacement for Saquon Barkley after their star running back suffered what is feared to be a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's defeat to the Chicago Bears.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants are bringing in free agent running back Devonta Freeman for a workout on Monday as they gear up for their Week Three clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Freeman was released by the Atlanta Falcons back in March having recorded 656 rushing yards for two touchdowns and 59 catches for 410 yards and four scores in 2019.

With the likely season-ending injury to Saquon Barkley, the #Giants are bringing in reinforcements. Source says they plan to visit with and workout FA RB Devonta Freeman. The former #Falcons star spent the weekend with the #Eagles and should be with NYG today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

3:41 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 2 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 2 of the NFL season

The 28-year-old, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2015 and 2016, spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles last week however no agreement was reached.

Barkley was forced off in the second quarter against Chicago, leaving veteran Dion Lewis to take on much of the workload with Wayne Gallman inactive.

Freeman would likely inherit the bulk of the reps in the backfield, with Gallman supporting and Lewis serving as a multi-purpose option in both the run and pass game.

The injury to Barkley continues a rough start to the year for the Giants, who find themselves 0-2 for the fourth straight season following their Week One defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sky Sports NFL will be your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!