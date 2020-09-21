Russell Wilson hurt New England Patriots in every way possible, says head coach Bill Belichick

1:28 Watch Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's best plays from their Week 2 victory over the New England Patriots Watch Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's best plays from their Week 2 victory over the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick acknowledged the brilliance of Russell Wilson after the quarterback orchestrated a thrilling win for the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Wilson threw touchdown passes to five different receivers as he went 21 of 28 for 288 yards, with the Seahawks stuffing Cam Newton at the goalline with two seconds remaining to hold on for the victory.

Wilson has propelled himself into early - extremely early - MVP contention this season having yet to receive a vote for the individual accolade so far in his NFL career.

"Russell Wilson is a great player," said Patriots head coach Belichick. "He does everything well. He's extremely hard to defend and he hurt us tonight in pretty much every way possible. He's very difficult to handle.

3:41 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 2 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 2 of the NFL season

"They have some very good weapons with him that he can use - the running game, [Duane] Brown on the offensive line, they got the ball outside. He made three great throws on the three long touchdowns. Two of which were very well defended, the other one wasn't bad, he had a guy right in his face and he still made a great throw.

"You just have to give him credit. He definitely stressed us a lot with his scrambles and his long balls, his accuracies on the zones. He just did everything well. He's very, very hard to defend."

D.K. Metcalf was the Seahawks' lead receiver with four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in an enthralling duel with Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore that boiled over in stages.

The highlight included a 54-yard score that saw Metcalf create excellent separation on the cornerback before coming down with a bomb from Wilson and scurrying into the endzone.

6:11 Highlights of the New England Patriots at the Seattle Seahawks from Week Two of the NFL. Highlights of the New England Patriots at the Seattle Seahawks from Week Two of the NFL.

"It was a good opportunity for me," said Metcalf. "He made the matchup difficult in my opinion. He's a great defender, my hat's off to him. He made us go into some play calls where we had to really look at what they had.

"Hats off to the game he played tonight. Really a physical DB and I'm blessed to have the opportunity to go against him.

"That was probably the most physical I've been with any DB in my whole career. Even counting last year. I would say that was probably the toughest matchup, not just him, but the McCourty twins, J.C. Jackson, they all brought it tonight."

