Neil Reynolds
American Football Expert & Columnist
NFL Predictions Week Three: Neil Reynolds takes on Thomas Bjørn and Sky Sports Golf team
Watch Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am Friday
Last Updated: 24/09/20 4:22pm
Pride was restored for the Sky Sports NFL team in Week Two as Jeff Reinebold returned 15 correct predictions (out of 16!) to beat the competition... can Neil Reynolds go one better in Week Three?
It was the Las Vegas Raiders who ultimately denied Reinebold a perfect 16-0 record as they beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, but he comfortably got the better of Shane Warne and Nasser Hussain (representing Sky Sports) and Anya Shrubsole (NFL UK) in a cricket-themed clash.
2020 Prediction Results
|Sky Sports NFL
|Sky Sports
|NFL UK
|Week One
|Rob Ryan 10
|Neville/Carragher 11
|Liam Plunkett 10
|Week Two
|Jeff Reinebold 15
|Warne/Hussain 10
|Anya Shrubsole 14
|Total score
|25
|21
|24
Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts will take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK.
For Week Three, Reynolds goes up 2018 Ryder Cup-winning captain, and Dallas Cowboys fan, Thomas Bjørn (NFL UK), and the Sky Sports Golf double act of Jamie Spence - a big Green Bay Packers fan - and Gary Murphy, who has jumped on the Tom Brady-Tampa Bay Buccaneers bandwagon.
Click on the video above to watch Spence and Murphy make their Week Three predictions, and read on below to to see theirs, Reynolds' and Bjørn's picks in full.
Week Three Predictions
|Neil Reynolds
|Sky Sports Golf
|Thomas Bjørn
|Dolphins @ Jaguars
|Dolphins
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Rams @ Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Rams
|Cowboys @ Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cowboys
|Packers @ Saints
|Packers
|Packers
|Saints
|Chiefs @ Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Chiefs
|49ers @ Giants, Sun, 6pm
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Texans @ Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Bengals @ Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Raiders @ Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Titans @ Vikings
|Vikings
|Titans
|Titans
|Washington @ Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Washington
|Bears @ Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Jets @ Colts, Sun, 9.05pm
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Panthers @ Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Lions @ Cardinals, Sun, 9.25pm
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Buccaneers @ Broncos
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Bold indicates live on Sky
Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am
REYNOLDS PICK: Dolphins
"It's the 'bearded one', Ryan Fitzpatrick, going up against the moustache of Gardner Minshew. I'm going with the beard and the Dolphins."
SKY SPORTS GOLF PICK: Jaguars
Murphy: "I'm going for the Jags in this one."
BJØRN PICK: Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm
REYNOLDS PICK: Bills
"The NFL's passing yards leader currently resides in Buffalo, Josh Allen. I'm going to pick the Bills, even though the Rams are 2-0.
"Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley, through two weeks, have combined for 35 catches, 519 yards and three touchdowns."
SKY SPORTS GOLF PICK: Bills
Spence: "I'm going to go with the Bills; home advantage key here."
BJØRN PICK: Rams
NFL Pick'Em presented by Sky Sports NFL
Join in with the fun and games by making your selections on the weekly winners in the new NFL Pick'Em game
Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm
REYNOLDS PICK: Seahawks
"Russell Wilson has thrown nine touchdown passes in two weeks! His first three against the Patriots were ridiculous! I'm going with Seattle."
SKY SPORTS GOLF PICK: Seahawks
Murphy: "I'm a big Russell Wilson fan because he got absolute smashed in that charity golf game with Tom Brady and Tiger Woods he got done for about half a million I think. I'll pick his Seahawks."
BJØRN PICK: Rams
Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints
Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am
REYNOLDS PICK: Packers
"The Packers put up 43 points in Week One - a lot of that was Aaron Rodgers - and 42 in Week Two - a lot of that was Aaron Jones.
"Drew Brees, meanwhile, didn't stretch the field on Monday Night Football against the Raiders. Sean Payton kept the team behind an extra morning in Las Vegas to stay and watch the film before they flew home - he's not happy with his offence."
SKY SPORTS GOLF PICK: Packers
Spence: "If we've got Kenny Clark at nose tackle and Devonte Adams, our No 1 wide reciever, both playing then I think we've got a great chance of going into the Superdome and winning."
BJØRN PICK: Saints
Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am
REYNOLDS PICK: Ravens
"What a game! We know what these two quarterbacks [Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson] have done the last few years.
"It's a chance for Baltimore to prove that they're top dog in the AFC. And I'm going to go with the Ravens, because of the physical beatings they've inflicted on Cleveland and Houston - they've outscored those two teams 71-22!"
SKY SPORTS GOLF PICK: Ravens
Spence: "It's going to be a great game; you've got to watch this one. The Chiefs only just sneaked through [against the Chargers] last week, so I'm going to go with the Ravens."
BJØRN PICK: Chiefs
