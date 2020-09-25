Josh Allen 'playing at MVP level' as Buffalo Bills race out to 2-0 start

Is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen a potential MVP candidate for 2020?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 'one of the best playmakers in the game right now', according to former NFL QB Chris Simms.

Allen, the third-year quarterback out of Wyoming, has completed 57 of 81 passes for 729 yards and six touchdowns in guiding the Bills to a 2-0 record. Allen has never previously completed more than 59 per cent of his passes in any college or NFL season in which he has started two or more games.

Simms told Pro Football Talk he has seen a change in the Buffalo quarterback this season, adding that if it wasn't for the spectacular play of Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson through the first two weeks, Allen might be considered an MVP candidate.

"The plays he makes are astounding," Simms said. "He's one of the best playmakers in the game right now; their offence is dangerous.

"They're one of the more fun teams to watch in all of football. Forget the stats and the way he is playing right now, which is mind-boggling, the thing that jumps out to me is that they're trusting him with the game.

"That says so much to me. They've entrusted Allen with the keys to the franchise.

"Sean McDermott is a defensive coach. He wants to control the game, run the ball, play defence. I'm sure it's not easy for him to trust a guy like Josh Allen, who has a little of that Brett Favre, Patrick Mahomes type gunslinger attitude.

"He has reigned that in this year. It has all been good decisions, accurate throws and big-time throws down the field.

"He might be the MVP of football, other than Russell Wilson, through two weeks."

Stefon Diggs (L) has hit up an instant connection with Josh Allen since arriving from Minnesota

Helping accelerate Allen's growth has been the arrival of wide receiver Stefon Diggs via trade from the Minnesota Vikings, a move described by Simms as "looking like the move of the offseason".

Diggs already has 16 catches, for 239 yards - tying Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley for the NFL lead - and one TD from his first two games with the Bills.

"It's super early," Diggs said of his stats when speaking to reporters. "I'll have another conversation with you after Game 16 or like Game 17. I kind of don't really get caught up too much in that type of stuff because things can change fast.

"If there's anything I can say, I give all the credit to Josh and his consistency.

"His effort in practice, his effort in the games, as far as doing all the right things for us to get on the same page and kind of just grow as one. And it's not just me, but with all the receivers."

Aaron Donald was named defensive player of the year in 2017 and again in 2018

Allen, Diggs and the Bills face a stern test of their credentials this Sunday, with the visit of the Los Angeles Rams (2-0), the first of four consecutive matchups with teams who have yet to taste defeat - Tennessee Titans (2-0), Oakland Raiders (2-0) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) to follow.

The Rams, in particular, boast a far more formidable defence than their last two opponents - the New York Jets (0-2) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) - including, most notably, two-time defensive player of the year, tackle Aaron Donald, and shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Allen's matchup with Ramsey is all the more fascinating when you consider the latter's comments on the Bills quarterback in a GQ article published in 2018.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will line up against Josh Allen on Sunday, having criticised the QB back in 2018

"I think Allen is trash," Ramsey said. "I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too."

"It's going to be a fascinating matchup," Mike Florio added on PFT. "He [Allen] is on the front end of a special season.

"I know he has to deal with Donald and Ramsey, but that's just two out of 11. There's nine other guys that are going to have to slow down that Bills offence and I'm not sure they can.

"It's very quiet; Western New York, but it's a thing, it's happening. He's becoming a superstar. Watch out for him; the Bills are really good and so is their quarterback."

San Francisco 49ers' season is 'not over yet' despite suffering a spate of injuries, Chris Simms - a close friend of head coach Kyle Shanahan - said on Pro Football Talk.

Nick Bosa and fellow defensive end Solomon Thomas are out for the season with ACL tears, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and running backs Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) have joined Dee Ford (neck), Richard Sherman (calf), George Kittle (knee sprain) and Deebo Samuel (foot) on the sidelines - though the latter two are rumoured to be returning on Sunday against the New York Giants.

"He [Kyle] is wired to never make an excuse or blink an eye," Simms said. "He'll think, I've got an issue here, how am I going to fix that? Let me build a game plan around it; Kyle is great that way.

"Can the roster handle it? We're going to see. I'm of course concerned as a friend and a guy who roots for the 49ers, but I'm not concerned to where I'm like, the season is over. Not yet."

Former NFL coach Rob Ryan likened Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to legendary NBA player Michael Jordan after leading his team to a 40-39 comeback win over Atlanta Falcons in Week Two.

Prescott threw for 450 yards and one touchdown, running in for another three, as the Cowboys came back from a 20-0 deficit to defeat the Falcons. They next face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL from 9.25pm.

"He looked like Michael Jordan did late in games. He was intense, ready for the moment," Coach Ryan told Sky Sports' NFL Overtime - Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky Sports NFL. "This guy has been putting up great numbers and all that for the last few years - people just don't give him the respect that he deserves.

"Maybe after this game, they'll start doing it."

After a week in which the NFL was ravaged by injuries to key players, Brian Baldinger told the Inside The Huddle podcast - which you can listen to in the player below - that he fears 'we're going to see more weekends like this' after a coronavirus-impacted offseason.

"This is a contact sport," Baldinger said. "You can do all the conditioning you want, but you're not really getting the players into contact shape - the only way to do that is to hit each other.

"The scary part is, I think we're going to see more weekends like this. The players haven't had a chance to get into contact shape."

