Lamar Miller: Chicago Bears expect to sign running back to practice squad

The Chicago Bears are poised to bolster their backfield depth as they are reportedly expected to sign veteran Lamar Miller.

The NFL Network reported Friday that the 29-year-old, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, will join the Bears' practice squad upon signing.

Miller worked out for the team earlier this week, according to reports, as the Bears search for help at running back following the season-ending torn ACL suffered by Tarik Cohen in last Sunday's win at Atlanta.

Chicago's current starter, second-year back David Montgomery has posted a team-high 43 carries in three games with 191 yards. He has not scored a rushing touchdown, but has one receiving score. Chicago has also elevated rookie running back Artavis Pierce to the active roster.

Tarik Cohen is sidelined for the rest of the season

Miller has not played since the 2018 season while with the Houston Texans. He missed the entire 2019 campaign after suffering a torn left ACL during a pre-season game. He spent this summer trying to return with the New England Patriots, but was cut shortly before Week 1.

Miller posted 1,000-yard seasons with the Miami Dolphins in 2014 and the Texans in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns and catching 25 passes for 163 yards and one score in 14 games with Houston.

Drafted in the fourth round by Miami in 2012, Miller has rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 209 passes for 1,565 yards and eight TDs in 105 games (89 starts) with the Dolphins and Texans.