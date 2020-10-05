Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 San Francisco 49ers: Eagles claim first win after fourth-quarter comeback

Travis Fulgham comes down with the ball for the all-important touchdown that helped Philadelphia claim a first win of the season

Philadelphia secured a first win of the season thanks to fourth-quarter touchdowns on offense and defense that helped see off a George Kittle-inspired San Francisco.

Eagles wideout Travis Fulgham and linebacker Alex Singleton scored their first career NFL touchdowns on consecutive plays from scrimmage midway through the fourth quarter as the Eagles fought back to claim a huge win at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara.

Carson Wentz threw for one score and ran for another as the Eagles (1-2-1) took over first place in the NFC East with their first win of the season, while Nick Mullens committed three turnovers for the 49ers.

Mullens, starting for the second straight week in place of injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fumbled the ball that set up Philadelphia's go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and then threw the pick-six that helped seal a 25-20 win for the Eagles.

However the loss dropped the defending NFC champion 49ers (2-2) into third place, two games behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West, and a game behind the Los Angeles Rams, after a second straight home defeat.

George Kittle's return from injury saw him rack up 183 yards from 15 catches

49ers standout tight end George Kittle returned from a two-week absence with a knee injury to catch 15 passes for 183 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown from Nick Mullens that gave San Francisco a 14-8 lead with 8:26 left in the third quarter.

Wentz ran in for the first touchdown of the night, and then found Zach Ertz for a two-point conversation as the Eagles landed the first scoring play of the game.

However San Francisco's rookie wide receiver hit back immediately, running in a 38-yard touchdown that featured an incredible leaping hurdle over the Eagles defender and into the end zone to draw back within one.

A scoreless second quarter meant it was the 49ers with an 8-7 advantage at half-time. That lead was extended when the returning Kittle got on the end of Mullens to move six point clear.

Carson Wentz ran in one touchdown and threw for another as Philadelphia claimed their first win of the season

Eagles stats: Carson Wentz 18/28, 193 yards, 1 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Miles Sanders, 13 carries, 46 yards

Receiving leader: Travis Fulgham 2 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD

After a Jake Elliott 35-yard field goal had cut the 49ers' lead in half at 14-11, Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc sacked Mullens, forcing a fumble that defensive tackle Malik Jackson recovered at the San Francisco 42 with 10:06 to play.

Following six plays that produced two first downs despite gaining no net yardage, Wentz found Fulgham deep down the left sideline for the go-ahead score with just under six minutes remaining in the game.

49ers stats: Nick Mullens 18/26, 200 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Rushing leader: Jerick McKinnon, 14 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: George Kittle, 15 catches, 183 yards, 1 TD

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Eagles 8-0 49ers Carson Wentz 11-yard TD run (2 PT) Eagles 8-7 49ers Brandon Aiyuk 38-yard TD run (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Eagles 8-14 49ers Nick Mullens 5-yard TD pass to George Kittle (extra point) Eagles 11-14 49ers Jake Elliott 35-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Eagles 18-14 49ers Carson Wentz 42-yard TD pass to Travis Fulgham (extra point PT) Eagles 25-14 49ers A Singleton INT for 30-yard TD Eagles 25-20 49ers Jerick McKinnon 1-yard TD run

Mullens had plenty of time to rally the 49ers, but less than a minute later his next pass was intercepted by Singleton, who raced 30 yards into the end zone for a 25-14 lead with 5:42 to go.

Kyle Shanahan summoned C.J. Beathard to replace Mullens at quarterback, and he marched the 49ers quickly down the field for a touchdown on a 1-yard score by Jerick McKinnon with 2:02 to play.

A two-point conversion pass failed, leaving the 49ers down 25-20. They were to get one more chance, but with no time-outs left and 1:40 left on the clock they got only as far as the Philadelphia 33-yard line.

Brandon Aiyuk's incredible score brought San Francisco back into the game in the first quarter

A fourth-and-10 pass by Beathard fell incomplete with no time left, leaving the Eagles to claim the win - their first of the season after two defeats and a tie last week.

Wentz, who has come in for some criticism during Philadelphia's patchy start to the season, finished 18 of 28 for 193 yards with one interception and one touchdown, while Greg Ward Jr. led the receiving with four catches for 38 yards.

Mullens went 18 of 26 for 200 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown, while Beathard was 14 of 19 for 138 yards as he tried to lead the 49ers back into the game, but it was not to be as they slipped to a second successive home defeat.

