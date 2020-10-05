Bill O'Brien: Head coach fired by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien after a disappointing 0-4 start to the season.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said the team is "moving in a different direction" and promoted assistant head coach Romeo Crennel to interim coach for the rest of the 2020 season.

McNair said in a news release on Monday: "On behalf of my family and our entire organisation, I want to sincerely thank Bill O'Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been unable to prevent Houston making a poor start to the new season

"Bill's leadership moved our organisation forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure.

"Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league.

"I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction.

"Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season.

"We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud, as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston."

O'Brien, 50, was previously offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots and head coach at Penn State University.

The Texans reached the playoffs in four of his six full seasons and O'Brien was 52-48 in 100 regular-season games as an NFL head coach.

Houston went 2-4 in the playoffs under the head coach.

Sky Sports NFL will be your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!