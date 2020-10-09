Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans postponed over coronavirus cases

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots has been pushed to Monday

The NFL has postponed Week 5 games Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans after a number of positive coronavirus tests among players and personnel on multiple teams.

The Broncos and Patriots' Sunday showdown in Foxborough has been pushed to Monday, while the Buffalo Bills game against the Tennessee Titans was postponed two days and is set to be contested on Tuesday.

"These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in its announcement.

The league said it would move a Week 6 Thursday night game between the Bills and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs' from October 15 to "later in the weekend", if the Titans and Bills play on Tuesday.

5:57 Highlights of the New England Patriots at the Kansas City Chiefs from Week Four of the NFL Highlights of the New England Patriots at the Kansas City Chiefs from Week Four of the NFL

The postponements follow positive coronavirus results among the Patriots and the Chiefs - who played one another on Monday - and the Titans, with Tennessee seeing the most positive tests of any franchise in the league.

A total of 23 positive tests have been reported from the club, accounting for both players and personnel. Fourteen players - 10 from the active roster and four from the practice squad - are currently on the coronavirus reserve list.

Live NFL Live on

The Patriots cancelled practice on Wednesday after reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for coronavirus. Starting quarterback Cam Newton, a former league MVP, previously tested positive, as did Chiefs practice squad member Jordan Ta'amu.

The league told teams on Monday that violating safety measures could result in forfeited games, as it ramped up its precautions against the virus, including bans on gatherings outside of club facilities and limits to the number of try outs allowed each week.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!