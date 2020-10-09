Jeff Reinebold: Baker Mayfield must prove it to me against Indianapolis Colts' No 1 defense

Jeff Reinebold is yet to be convinced by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and has challenged him to "prove it" when Cleveland come up against the No 1 defense in football this Sunday.

Following their superb Week Four victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns are set to face the Indianapolis Colts, who lead the league against the pass and in scoring defense so far this season.

Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard has picked up where he left off in 2019 as a dominant tackler, while last season's free agency acquisition Justin Houston, who leads the team with 3.5 sacks, has been boosted by the offseason arrival of DeForest Buckner.

"This game to me comes down to the quarterbacks, two quarterbacks I frankly don't trust," said Reinebold on Inside the Huddle.

"Because I think when you look at Philip Rivers, way too many times the ball goes to the wrong team, and Baker Mayfield is going to have to prove it to me against a good defense, not what he saw in Dallas."

Mayfield finished 19 of 30 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys as the Browns found joy on the ground through D'Ernest Johnson and Kareem Hunt following Nick Chubb's exit from the game, while Odell Beckham Jr exploded for his best game yet as a Browns player.

Indianapolis enter on the back of a 19-11 win over the Chicago Bears, during which Rivers threw 16 of 29 for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Although the Colts lost lead running back Marlon Mack to injury early in the season, their ground game has remained a key component thanks to the early impact of rookie Jonathan Taylor, who has carried the ball 65 times so far this year.

The contributions of Taylor and multi-purpose back Nyheim Hines have been aided by what continues to be a bullish offensive line, which has limited opponents to just three sacks on Rivers so far.

"I'm going to use a descriptive word for the Colts that it's been years and years and years since you'd put this word and the Colts in the same sentence and that word is 'physical'," added Reinebold. "This Colts team is physical.

"They are nasty on the offensive line led by Quenton Nelson, who I'm telling you, those defensive lineman better sleep and pack a lunch because it's a full day when you play against that kid, he wants to hurt you not block you.

"They are the No 1 run defense in the NFL because unlike what Dallas showed they can get off blocks. These linebackers are up and in linebackers, when you see a down and out scheme they're going to enter, they're going to get to the line of scrimmage."

