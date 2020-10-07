Sam Darnold ruled out for New York Jets against Arizona Cardinals in Week Five

Joe Flacco will start for the Jets in Week Five

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco will be under center for this weekend's home game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Adam Gase announced on Wednesday.

Sam Darnold sustained an injured right shoulder during last Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The former first-round pick was able to return to the contest with what has been described as an AC joint sprain, but Gase told reporters that Darnold would not practice on Wednesday and is deemed week-to-week.

Flacco stepped in for four offensive snaps for Darnold last week, completing both of his pass attempts for 16 yards.

2:57 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 4 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 4 of the NFL season

The 35-year-old Flacco's last start came on October 27 with the Broncos before missing the remainder of the season with a neck injury. Flacco was released by Denver in March and signed with the Jets two months later.

Flacco will look to guide the Jets (0-4) to their first victory on Sunday against the Cardinals (2-2).

The veteran has passed for 40,083 yards, 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in 172 career games for the Baltimore Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019) and Jets.

He was named Super Bowl MVP when the Ravens notched a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers following the 2012 season.

Cardinals safety Baker returns after thumb surgery

7:36 Peter King explains why the Titans' coronavirus outbreak will be a wake up call for the NFL Peter King explains why the Titans' coronavirus outbreak will be a wake up call for the NFL

All-Pro safety Budda Baker will return from thumb surgery this week, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday.

Baker played in the Cardinals' Week Three loss to Detroit with his right thumb heavily bandaged, then missed Sunday's loss to Carolina following an operation to repair a torn ligament earlier in the week.

Kingsbury said Baker will be on the field Sunday when the Cardinals (2-2) face the Jets (0-4) at MetLife Stadium.

"Budda being back this week will definitely make us all feel better," Kingsbury said, per ESPN.

2:14 The Sky Sports NFL team discuss the feasibility of an NFL bubble The Sky Sports NFL team discuss the feasibility of an NFL bubble

"I mean, he's one of the best players in the league and brings a lot of things on and off the field to our locker room."

A two-time Pro Bowl selection (2017, 2019) and a first-team All-Pro in 2017, Baker has recorded 28 tackles in three games this season. He had 15 in the season-opening win at San Francisco.

The 2017 second-round pick has 351 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 15 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 49 career games (39 starts).

Sky Sports NFL will be your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!