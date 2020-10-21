Derrick Henry is 'really special' for Tennessee Titans, says former NFL coach Rob Ryan

The NFL's leading rusher through six weeks of the 2020 season, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, is "really special", according to former NFL coach Rob Ryan.

Henry had a monster 212-yard day in Tennessee's 42-36 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, which included two touchdowns - a stunning 94-yarder and the game-winner in overtime.

The 2019 rushing leader now has 588 yards through the Titans' first five games of the season to again sit atop the NFL.

"King Henry is an absolute beast," Ryan said on NFL Overtime (Tuesdays, 9pm, Sky Sports NFL). "It's amazing what he does for that team.

"They take on [head coach] Mike Vrabel's personality, which is smart, tough, competitive, selfless, hard working.

"But this guy [Henry] will dent your helmet. If you come in there the wrong way, he will run you over and hurt you, or just outrun you.

"It's so impressive. This guy is really special - and he is getting better.

"He needs to get a Patrick Mahomes-style contract, given how good he is."

But it is not just the play of Henry that is standing out in Tennessee, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill continued his MVP-level play in a 364-yard and four-TD display.

Joining coach Ryan and Josh Denzel on NFL Overtime, Yani Ourabah said of Tannehill: "He is putting together a bit of a season. He's a completely different guy to the one we saw in Miami.

"How long does he have to be good for before we stop calling it a hot streak and take it for what it is - this guy is a top five QB in the league."

Tannehill and Titans are 'perfect match'

Since Week Seven of the 2019 season, when Tannehill took over the Titans' starting job, he leads the NFL in passer rating (117.3) and is tied second in passing touchdowns (35) and wins (12).

"The biggest thing for him is, he's in a completely different system," said Ryan. "He was with Adam Gase [in Miami], and you see what he has done to Sam Darnold.

"There was no commitment to running the football; he had no chance.

"Now he gets in a system that is completely different - night and day - where they run the ball, they run the ball and then off play-action, he has got time to throw.

"You have King Henry in there, give him the ball and then when you do throw it out there, he can hit some of these talented wideouts that they've got.

"He has always had a good arm and he's a sneaky good athlete.

"He is a great quarterback for this team - it is a perfect match. The team have just taken off ever since his arrival."

The Miami Dolphins are naming Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has led the Dolphins to back-to-back wins in the last two weeks and a 3-3 record on the season, will now be the back-up QB.

Tua, the No 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, relieved Fitzpatrick late on in Miami's 24-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, completing his first NFL pass.

The timing of the Dolphins' move is likely due to the fact they now head into their bye week, giving Tua two weeks to prepare for his first NFL start, against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 1.

