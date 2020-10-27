Antonio Brown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially sign free agent wide receiver

Antonio Brown would be eligible to make his debut in Week 9 after serving his suspension

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing a one-year deal with the team.

Brown had reportedly also been in discussions with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 32-year-old, who is suspended through Week Eight, will join an already impressive receiver corps including Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as Scotty Miller, who leads the team with 365 receiving yards.

WR Antonio Brown now has officially signed with the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2020

Brown could be on the field for Tampa Bay in Week Nine when the Bucs host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 8 in a matchup of two leading NFC contenders.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Brown were briefly teammates last season in New England, the Patriots keeping Brown for just one game after his short tenure with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Brown is set to be reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa

Brown has been a free agent since September 2019, when the Patriots released him after one game following allegations of sexual assault and sending intimidating text messages to an accuser. Those allegations led to an NFL investigation.

In June 2020, Brown was sentenced to two years' probation, ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and enrol in a 13-week anger management course by a Florida court after pleading no contest to an assault charge unrelated to the allegations of sexual assault.

As part of the discipline, the league directed Brown to continue his counselling and treatment program.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-best 15 touchdown receptions for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, his last full season. He has 841 career receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 TDs over nine full seasons and part of another.

