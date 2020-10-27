Chicago Bears 10-24 Los Angeles Rams: Defense powers Rams to victory while punter Johnny Hekker shines

Jalen Ramsey came up with one of two interceptions thrown by Nick Foles

Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles defense made a statement as the Rams beat the Chicago Bears 24-10 on Monday night.

Malcolm Brown rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown while Gerald Everett and Josh Reynolds each caught touchdown passes to help the Rams (5-2) improve to 3-0 at their new $5b stadium. Goff was 23 of 33 for 219 yards.

The Rams' defense held the Bears (5-2) to 49 rushing yards while recording four sacks and two interceptions. Having entered giving up 19 points per game, fifth-best in the NFL, Los Angeles have now allowed just 33 second-half points in seven games.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker also played a key role as the four-time Pro Bowler saw all five of his punts pin the Bears inside their own 10-yard line.

4:25 A quick look back at the action and major talking points from Week Seven of the NFL season. A quick look back at the action and major talking points from Week Seven of the NFL season.

Rams stats: Jared Goff, 22/33, 219 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing leader: Darrell Henderson, 15 carries, 64 yards

Receiving leader: Josh Reynolds, four catches, 52 yards, 1 TD

Chicago's only touchdown came on an eight-yard fumble recovery and return in the fourth quarter by safety Eddie Jackson. The Bears entered allowing a seventh-best 19.3 points per game in the NFL Week Six.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles was 28 of 40 for 261 yards. After a tight first half, Los Angeles opened the lead to 17-3 early after the restart on a one-yard run by Brown that capped a seven-play, 55-yard drive.

The Bears were poised to answer quickly, driving to the Los Angeles nine-yard line, but Foles had his pass in the end zone intercepted by safety Taylor Rapp.

Bears stats: Nick Foles, 28/40, 261 yards, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: David Montgomery, 14 carries, 48 yards

Receiving leader: Allen Robinson, four catches, 70 yards

Malcolm Brown celebrates his third quarter touchdown

Los Angeles boosted the advantage to 24-3 on a 12-yard pass from Goff to Everett with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bears' lone touchdown came with 7:30 left when Jackson picked up a fumble by Robert Woods and went into the end zone untouched.

Los Angeles had 223 yards of total offense in the first half while building a 10-3 lead, while in comparison the Bears' offense had just 126 yards of offense in the opening two quarters.

The Rams took a 7-0 lead in the first when Goff hit Reynolds on a four-yard pass to round off a seven-play, 52-yard drive.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bears 0-7 Rams Jared Goff four-yard TD pass to Josh Reynolds (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bears 3-7 Rams Cairo Santos 42-yard field goal Bears 3-10 Rams Sam Sloman 22-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bears 3-17 Rams Malcolm Brown one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Bears 3-24 Rams Jared Goff 12-yard TD pass to Gerald Everett (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Bears 10-24 Rams Eddie Jackson eight-yard fumble return (extra point)

Chicago answered with an eight-play, 58-yard drive ending in a 42-yard field goal from Cairo Santos on the second play of the second quarter. Los Angeles made it 10-3 five minutes before halftime on a 22-yard field goal from rookie Sam Sloman.

The victory means the Rams improve to 2-1 against the Bears over the past three seasons with the losing team scoring 10 points or fewer in each of the contests.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!