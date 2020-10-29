Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants announce positive coronavirus tests

The Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants announced on Thursday that one player in each of their squads had tested positive for coronavirus.

It's the first positive test for the Giants since COVID testing began.

NFL Network reported that it was starting guard Will Hernandez, who will be put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. All but four of the team's offensive linemen are in quarantine, per the report.

"The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated," the team said in a statement.

"All of the player's close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home (Thursday). Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely."

The Giants are set to play the Bucs on Monday night

Giants assistant coaches Bret Bielema and Jerome Henderson, considered close contacts, were also sent home.

The news comes in the aftermath of a video that circulated showing quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley in a Manhattan bar without masks.

The video reportedly was recorded last Friday night, the day after the Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants (1-6) are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Chargers player's close contacts have been told to stay home and participate in meetings remotely. The Chargers found out about the positive test Wednesday night.

The Chargers said the training facility remains open and that the rest of the team will follow its normal practice and meeting schedule on Thursday.

The Chargers are scheduled to face the Broncos on Sunday

"We continue to operate in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance," the team said in a statement. "As has been the case since day one of this pandemic, the health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority."

The Chargers (2-4) are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos (2-4) on Sunday. The Chargers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars last week in L.A.