Lamar Jackson must 'show something' as Baltimore Ravens face Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named league MVP in 2019

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North divisional rivalry matchup on Sunday, and Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager says he wants to see the 2019 NFL MVP put on a show.

In comparison to the gaudy numbers he put up last season, Jackson has had a relatively quiet start to 2020, with 1,135 yards passing, 10 TDs, two interceptions through six games, to go with 346 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Ravens' record is 5-1, one game behind the unbeaten 6-0 Steelers, with a Week Three defeat to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs the only blemish.

However, that defeat was Jackson's third of his career against the Chiefs, while he is yet to win a playoff game after tasting defeat in his first two, leading to accusations he comes up short in the big games.

"We are fickle as a sports media and, as we head into this game, I'm not thinking of Lamar as the best quarterback in football, I don't know if he's top five, even top 10 this year," Schrager said on Good Morning Football.

"When we list the best quarterbacks of 2020, his name oddly has not been in the conversation this year. It has been Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers, Wilson, Tannehill, even Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray have been getting a mention.

"Lamar Jackson has the chance this weekend to shut everyone up, to silence everyone and reassert himself in that conversation.

"They have not played teams of the Steelers' calibre in their wins, and Lamar has not put on the dazzling highlight reel.

"It's one of these games where the bright lights are on; we saw him lose to the Chargers in a playoff game, to the Titans in a playoff game, and to the Chiefs the last three times he's played them.

"He has never faced Big Ben [Roethlisberger], and there's a lot of heat now surrounding the Steelers - undefeated - and so if Lamar can step up, and show that I'm still an MVP candidate, I'm still that guy, it will go a long way.

"I think Lamar needs to show us something; if you lay an egg here, you've now had the Chiefs in prime time and this one with a big audience, it would suddenly be, 'can Lamar beat good teams?'

"It is indisputable that last year, when he stepped onto a football field, he dominated every single game. We haven't seen him do that yet this year - I want to see him dunk on the Steelers.

"Lamar is a great quarterback, but is he the best player in the NFL? That is what he was last year, so if he's the best in the NFL, I think he needs to show everyone around the league that he can win a game of this magnitude.

"I want to see him come out against the best defence in the NFL and will this team to a victory."

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley agreed to a five-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.

The team announced the deal, which reports pegged at a $98.75m total value with a $22.5m signing bonus.

Stanley and the Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. An All-Pro in 2019, the 26-year-old Stanley was playing on his fifth-year option tied to his rookie deal as the No 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

