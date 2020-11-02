Javon Wims: Chicago Bears wide receiver suspended for two games after sucker punch

1:57 Chicago's Javon Wims was ejected after punching New Orleans safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson in the third quarter Chicago's Javon Wims was ejected after punching New Orleans safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson in the third quarter

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has been suspended for two games after sucker punching New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Wims' suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct is without pay and will rule him out until Week 12 vs Green Bay, although he does have the option to appeal the decision.

Gardner-Johnson denied a report on Monday that he spat on Wims during the game, prompting the punch and the ensuing on-field fracas.

During the third quarter of the Saints' 26-23 overtime win, Wims ran over to Gardner-Johnson - who wasn't guarding him on the play - and hit him twice in the helmet and facemask. A fight broke out and the Bears receiver was ejected.

NFL Network reported on Monday that Wims told Chicago coaches that Gardner-Johnson spit on him in addition to ripping out his mouthpiece.

Gardner-Johnson, who was slugged by teammate Michael Thomas in practice that led to Thomas missing the team's Week 5 game, denied that report.

"It ain't got nothing to do with me. If he's acting out, that's on him," Gardner-Johnson told reporters. "It wasn't no incident. ... It's a lot of he said, he said. Ain't nothing happened. Nobody got spit on."

Bears coach Matt Nagy was upset with Wims after the game, saying: "I am really, really bothered by that third-quarter incident." Nagy followed up Monday by saying he had talked to Wims.

"Out of respect, I'm going to keep that between us and internally, but we did talk to him, and regardless of what went on, he was apologetic and knows that no matter what, you can't do what he did," Nagy said.

Wims, 26, is in his third season with Chicago. The 2018 seventh-round pick has five catches for 35 yards and one touchdown in eight games this year.

New Orleans Saints 26-23 Chicago Bears (OT)

Analysis from Sky Sports NFL journalist Cameron Hogwood...

We learned that Chauncey Gardner-Johnson knows how to rub people up the wrong way. It wasn't quite Gervonta Davis' vicious knockout punch against Leo Santa Cruz on Saturday night, but Javon Wims threw two right hands at the Saints safety before all hell broke loose.

That's the same Chauncey Gardner-Johnson that was punched by Saints receiver Michael Thomas in practice earlier this season. Wims, responding to Gardner-Johnson poking Anthony Miller in the eye, was subsequently ejected from what might prove his final game for some time.

As for the football, Matt Nagy invited further criticism of his play-calling as the Bears went punt, interception, punt, turnover on downs to begin the second half before falling short in overtime. There's only so long this Bears defense can continue to hold out for its offense.

