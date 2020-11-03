Kwon Alexander: San Francisco 49ers trade linebacker to New Orleans Saints for Kiko Alonso and draft pick

The San Francisco 49ers have traded linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft pick.

Alexander last played on October 11 and has since been recovering from a high ankle sprain. He returned to practice last week but did not play in the 49ers' 37-27 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has 30 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in five games this season, all starts.

In six career seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-18) and 49ers (2019-20), the 2015 fourth-round draft pick out of LSU has started all 59 games in which he has appeared.

Named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, Alexander has 444 tackles in his career with eight forced fumbles and seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in 2016. He signed a four-year, $54m contract in 2019.

Alonso, 30, has not played this season and is on the mend from ACL surgery in January.

In six seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2013-14), Philadelphia Eagles (2015), Miami Dolphins (2016-18) and Saints, he has started 67 of the 86 games he has played with 588 tackles, 10 interceptions (one returned for a TD) and seven forced fumbles with seven fumble recoveries.

