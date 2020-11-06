Las Vegas Raiders: Jon Gruden fined and draft pick stripped after COVID-19 violations

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been fined $150,000 for the latest COVID-19 violation

The NFL has fined the Las Vegas Raiders and stripped them of a draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

The team were reportedly docked $500,000 and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, while coach Jon Gruden has been reportedly fined $150,000 for repeated violations despite prior warnings, relating to right tackle Trent Brown's positive test last month.

It is the NFL's harshest penalty to date for a violation of COVID-19 protocols, with the Raiders the first team to lose a draft pick.

Brown originally went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on October 21, prompting the Raiders to send home its entire offensive line as it conducted contact tracing.

Trent Brown is reportedly back on the reserve/COVID-19 list after experiencing complications with the virus

Brown was set to return to action last Sunday at Cleveland, but was hospitalised after air entered his bloodstream while he was getting intravenous therapy before a game against the Browns.

Brown, a Pro Bowl selection a season ago, has since been released from hospital following the incident, but has been placed back on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is still experiencing complications from the virus, according to multiple reports.

This is the fourth incident in which the franchise has been penalised, with the total amount of fines now reaching $1.2m, according to reports.

Previously, Gruden and the club were fined $100,000 and $250,000, respectively, due to Gruden's failure to follow proper face-covering protocol.

In a separate incident, quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller were among 10 players fined for not following protocol at a charity event in which they were seen in photographs and video without masks.

Four Colts miss practice over Covid concerns, Bears reopen facility

Four Indianapolis Colts players were made to miss their walk-through practice on Thursday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr, guard Quenton Nelson along with defensive tackles Sheldon Day and Tyquan Lewis were prohibited from working in the team facility as a precautionary measure for what the report deemed close, but not high-risk contact.

The league's COVID-19 safety protocols state each player can return to work as early as Friday so long as they do not exhibit any flu-like symptoms and their COVID-19 tests, taken on Thursday, come back negative.

The Chicago Bears have reopened their training facility after being forced to close on Thursday following center Cody Whitehair's positive test.

On Wednesday, backup offensive lineman Jason Spriggs and starting guard Germain Ifedi were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Spriggs tested positive while Ifedi was declared a high-risk close contact.

The Bears (5-3) are scheduled to travel to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (5-2) on Sunday.