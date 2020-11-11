Tramon Williams: Baltimore Ravens sign cornerback on one-year deal

Tramon Williams has spent the majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers

Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

Williams, 37, has spent the bulk of his career with the Green Bay Packers - winning the Super Bowl in 2010.

He has appeared in 199 games, tallying 34 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles.

Baltimore sought depth in the secondary after an injury to Khalil Dorsey, who separated his shoulder on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dorsey is expected to miss multiple games.

Williams has not played since 2019, when he had two interceptions in 16 games (seven starts) with Green Bay.

He also has played for the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and the Arizona Cardinals (2017).

Baltimore moved to 6-2 in the AFC North after Sunday's 24-10 win over the Colts.

The Ravens next face the New England Patriots at the Gillette Stadium on Monday.