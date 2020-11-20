Taysom Hill expected to start for New Orleans Saints at quarterback over Jameis Winston

Taysom Hill is expected to start for the first time at quarterback for the Saints on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints are expected to start Taysom Hill for the first time at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jameis Winston replaced veteran starter Drew Brees in last week's win over the San Francisco 49ers after the latter sustained a collapsed lung and fractured several ribs, but it seems has been overlooked for the Week 11 clash with the Falcons.

Rapoport reported that the Saints are expected to start Hill after giving him starter reps in practice this week, per a source informed of the situation.

Hill, who signed a two-year, $21 million deal in April, is a jack-of-all-trades for the Saints. He has thrown for 86 yards five passing attempts this season, turned 34 carries into 186 yards and a touchdown, and has had six catches for 74 yards and another score.

The 30-year-old has completed 10 of 18 career pass attempts for 205 yards. He also has rushed 98 times for 538 yards and four touchdowns and added 28 catches for 312 yards and seven TDs.

Head coach Sean Payton has previously compared Hill's skill-set to former 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and it seems he'll finally get his opportunity to run the Saints offence as starter.

Jameis Winston threw 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions as starting QB for Tampa Bay in 2019

Winston was 6-of-10 passing for 63 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against San Francisco. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Saints in the offseason after becoming the first QB in NFL history to throw more than 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season in 2019.

The Saints are 7-2 on the season, boasting a six-game winning streak heading into Sunday's clash with their NFC South divisional rivals, the 3-6 Falcons.

Myles Garrett has been ruled out of the Browns' game against the Eagles on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus

Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, is currently leading the NFL in sacks with 9.5 through the first 10 weeks. He has also forced four fumbles and is one of the biggest reasons the Browns (6-3) are in the playoff hunt.

He was placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday by the Browns, who had isolated him at home the previous two days because he was showing symptoms.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is back with the team after suffering from concussion and coronavirus

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton has spoken about his three weeks out of the game after testing positive for coronavirus, saying "it hit me hard".

Dalton, signed by the Cowboys in the offseason to back up Dak Prescott, took over as the team's starter after a devastating ankle injury to Prescott in Week Five. However, two weeks later, Dalton was knocked out of Dallas' game against Washington with concussion and then tested positive for COVID-19.

"The COVID, it hit me hard the first day I had it, then it gradually started feeling better," Dalton said. "By the end of it, I was ready to get out of quarantine and get back up here.

"It was a crazy three weeks for me, but I'm glad to be on the other side of it. I'm glad to be back with everybody and through those three weeks."