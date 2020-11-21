Joe Mixon: Cincinnati Bengals place running back on injured reserve

Joe Mixon will miss at least the next three Cincinnati Bengals games

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Mixon, who is nursing a right foot injury, will miss at least the next three games as a result of the move. He will be eligible to return against the Dallas Cowboys on December 13.

Running back Giovani Bernard will continue to start for the Bengals (2-6-1) on Sunday against the Washington Football Team (2-7). The eighth-year veteran rushed eight times for 30 yards and added four catches for 17 yards in a 36-10 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend.

Bernard has 76 offensive touches in nine games this season for Cincinnati with 380 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns.

Mixon sustained his injury in the first half of Cincinnati's 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on October 18. He returned to the contest and finished with 18 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Mixon has 119 carries for 428 yards and three touchdowns in six games with the Bengals this season. He also has reeled in 21 receptions for 138 yards and a score.

Mixon has rushed for 3,359 yards and 20 touchdowns and added 129 catches for 1,008 yards and five scores in 50 career games. He was selected by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The NFL is placing all teams in intensive protocol from Saturday to mitigate the risk of coronavirus as the number of cases rises around the country.

NFL players and staff - such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski - will be made to wear masks at all times while at their team's facilities

Included in the new rules is the mandatory use of masks at all times at team facilities, including during practice and in weight rooms, while meetings must be held either virtually or in the largest indoor space with approval by the league.

All meals have to be made available for grab-and-go to avoid players and staff congregating in cafeterias, and time spent in the locker room also has to be limited.

Clubs operating under the intensive protocols have reduced close contacts by more than 50 per cent since the fifth week of the regular season, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to teams on Wednesday.