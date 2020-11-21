Jadeveon Clowney: Tennessee Titans place pass rusher on injured reserve

Jadeveon Clowney is yet to record a sack for the Titans since moving to Tennessee for the 2020 season

Jadeveon Clowney has been placed on injured reserve by the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Saturday.

Clowney, who is nursing a meniscus issue in his knee, will miss at least the next three games as a result of the move. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is eligible to return for Tennessee's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 13.

The Titans (6-3) also ruled out safety Kenny Vaccaro for Sunday's road game against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3). Vaccaro initially had been listed on the injury report with an ailing neck, but the team ruled him out with a concussion on Saturday.

Clowney has registered zero sacks through eight starts this season. He has recorded 19 tackles, six quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

The 27-year-old, who was the No 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has 32 sacks, 255 tackles and eight fumble recoveries in 83 games with the Houston Texans (2014-18), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Titans.

Also on Saturday, the Titans promoted Greg Mabin from the practice squad to the active roster and sent fellow defensive back Kareem Orr (groin) to injured reserve.

Linebackers Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper were elevated to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but both will return to the practice squad following the contest.

The Baltimore Ravens were the hottest team in the entire league for most of 2019, rattling off 12 straight wins to end the year at 14-2 before being knocked off by a ferocious Titans team in the playoffs.

Derrick Henry ran all over the Ravens in a shock Tennessee playoff win last season

Meanwhile, after Ryan Tannehill started his first game in Week Seven, Tennessee won six of their last seven games.

While the Ravens fell flat in their divisional-round loss, and Tennessee were comfortably beaten by the eventual champions Kansas City, both teams looked the part last year.

This season, they are both starting to show cracks. Baltimore's offensive output has dropped drastically and they have fallen to defeat in two of their last three outings. The Titans have lost three of their last four.

Ahead of their latest clash on Sunday - and with both facing tough competition from streaking AFC teams as we edge ever closer to the playoffs - what is going wrong for the Ravens and the Titans?