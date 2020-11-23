Kansas City Chiefs 35-31 Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Mahomes throws two touchdowns in revenge win

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a come-from-behind victory over the Raiders in the fourth quarter

Patrick Mahomes passed for 348 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds left, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 35-31 on Sunday night.

It is the sixth time in his career that Mahomes has led the Chiefs from behind in the fourth quarter or overtime to victory. Kansas City (9-1), meanwhile, have now won five-straight games since suffering a shock defeat to the Raiders in their last meeting in Week Five at Arrowhead.

Chiefs stats: Patrick Mahomes, 34/45, 348 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 14 carries, 69 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving leader: Travis Kelce, eight catches, 127 yards, 1 TD

The Raiders (6-4) had taken a 31-28 lead with a minute and 43 seconds to go in this one, following a one-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to veteran tight end Jason Witten, but Mahomes then effortlessly drove the Chiefs down the field before picking out a wide-open Kelce from 22 yards.

Earlier, Las Vegas had scored on each of their first three possessions in building a 17-14 half-time lead - Josh Jacobs going in from down at the goal line and Carr throwing a scoring strike to Nelson Agholor, before a Daniel Carlson field goal.

Raiders stats: Derek Carr, 23/31, 275 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Josh Jacobs, 17 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Darren Waller, seven catches, 88 yards, 1 TD

For Kansas City, Mahomes tossed a three-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in response to the Raiders' opening score, while rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had the first of his two trips to the endzone.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chiefs 0-7 Raiders Josh Jacobs two-yard TD run (extra point) Chiefs 7-7 Raiders Patrick Mahomes three-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) Chiefs 7-14 Raiders Derek Carr 17-yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Chiefs 14-14 Raiders Clyde Edwards-Helaire three-yard TD run (extra point) Chiefs 14-17 Raiders Daniel Carlson 35-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Chiefs 21-17 Raiders Clyde Edwards-Helaire 14-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Chiefs 21-24 Raiders Derek Carr three-yard TD pass to Darren Waller (extra point) Chiefs 28-24 Raiders Le'Veon Bell six-yard TD run (extra point) Chiefs 28-31 Raiders Derek Carr one-yard TD pass to Jason Witten (extra point) Chiefs 35-31 Raiders Patrick Mahomes 22-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point)

Mahomes threw just his second interception of the season late on in the first half, but Kansas City took a 21-17 lead with a 16-play, 93-yard scoring drive to open the second - Edwards-Helaire in for his second score with a 14-yard run.

Las Vegas responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive of their own, regaining the lead when Carr hit a wide-open Darren Waller in the back of the endzone from three yards out.

After both teams traded three-and-outs, the Chiefs put together their second 90-plus-yard drive of the game, this one covering 91 yards in 12 plays and finished off by Le'Veon Bell, to see the Chiefs ahead 28-24.

Carr would again see the Raiders in front, throwing his third touchdown of the game but, after Mahomes' late heroics, he'd be picked off in the final few seconds to clinch victory for Kansas City.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!