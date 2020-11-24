NFL's first all-black team of officials take charge of Tampa Bay Buccaneers against LA Rams

Jerome Boger led the history-making team of officials

In 1965, Burl Toler became the first African American to officiate in the NFL. Fifty-five years on, for the first time in the league's history, an all-black crew officiated Monday Night Football.

Jerome Boger lead the team of officials, which was largely made up of his usual crew with a few new additions, taking charge of the Week 11 match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a commemorative video made by the NFL, Boger said: "I am humbled to stand on the shoulders of the black officials who paved the way for me."

The NFL's first all-black crew of officials Referee Jerome Boger 17th season, Morehouse - 2012 Season SB XLVII Umpire Barry Anderson 14th season, North Carolina State - 2019 Season SB LIV Down Judge Julian Mapp 12th season, Grambling State Line Judge Carl Johnson 17th season, Nicholls State - 2019 Season SB LIV; 2007 Season SB XLII Side Judge Dale Shaw 8th season, Allegheny Field Judge Anthony Jeffries 3rd season, Alabama-Birmingham Back Judge Greg Steed 18th season, Howard - 2019 Season SB LIV; 2009 Season SB XLIV

Line judge Carl Johnson and back judge Greg Steed, who both officiated at Super Bowl LIV in Miami in January, joined the history-making team.

Johnson said: "Through hard work and perseverance anything is possible. I am happy and honoured to be contributing, in such a small way, to this big moment in the history of the National Football League."

Toler, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 1952 draft, made the transition to becoming an official after suffering a knee injury which forced him into early retirement and subsequently led to him creating history as the league's first black official. He worked as a head linesman from 1965 until 1980, officiating at Super Bowl XIV in 1979.

Julian Mapp, who was down judge on Monday Night Football, said: "Toler created change and hope for future African American officials in the NFL."

In a statement from the league, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said: "This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game."

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians hailed the decision in the build-up to the game, admitted it had been "Way too long coming".

"I know a lot of those guys," he added. "They're great officials. It's a historic night, and I think it's fantastic."

What a proud day for the entire sports world to see all Black referees officiating an NFL game! I never thought I’d see the day this would happen in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/nbtv2UbmdB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 24, 2020

This is incredible! First all Black officiating crew! Historic moment without question! pic.twitter.com/CVIb957pPV — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) November 24, 2020

What a blessing it is to see an all-Black crew officiating this game. #MNF ✊🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/tvEdQoYNjH — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) November 24, 2020

