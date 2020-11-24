Adam Thielen: Minnesota Vikings place wide receiver on reserve/COVID-19 list

0:24 Adam Thielen collects an amazing catch one-handed to score for the Minnesota Vikings against the Dallas Cowboys Adam Thielen collects an amazing catch one-handed to score for the Minnesota Vikings against the Dallas Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that they have placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Thielen's availability for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers is now reliant on future tests, meaning the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins could be without one of their star receivers.

The 30-year-old currently has 49 catches for 646 yards and a team-high 11 touchdown receptions so far this season, having hauled in eight for 123 yards and two scores, including a stunning one-handed grab, in the Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

He has 372 catches for 4,961 yards and 36 touchdowns in seven seasons with Minnesota since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

His absence would likely see increased targets for rookie Justin Jefferson, who has 45 catches for 848 yards and four touchdowns so far this year.

The Baltimore Ravens meanwhile re-opened their team facility on Monday on the back of multiple positive coronavirus tests.

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins were confirmed as the players to test positive, with both having now been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on the back of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

