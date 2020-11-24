Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons with sledgehammer to motivate team

3:57 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 11 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 11 of the NFL season

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy took a sledgehammer to watermelons in a bid to fire up his team ahead of Sunday's Week 11 clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

It appeared to work as the Cowboys clinched a 31-28 victory to snap a four-game losing streak and keep pace in an unpredictable NFC East.

NFL Network reported that McCarthy gathered players and staff in the team hotel's ballroom on Saturday, where he smashed melons that had been labelled with various objectives - including stopping running back Dalvin Cook.

Upon the melon with Cook's picture on it appearing, Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was believed to be insistent that he should be the one to take it on.

"It's important to have fun," McCarthy told reporters on Monday. "We were just using the approach, honoring the great comedian Gallagher. The players were into it. We had some fun.

The Cowboys defense registered two sacks and nine quarterback hits on the day, with safety Donovan Smith producing a strip sack along with a forced fumble with a huge hit on Cook.

Minnesota's running back, the NFL's leading rusher heading into Week 11, finished with 115 yards for one touchdown from 27 carries on the ground.

Dallas moved level with Washington and the New York Giants at 3-7 on the season with the win, however remain bottom of their division.

