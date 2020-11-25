Luke Gifford: Dallas Cowboys linebacker suspended two games for performance-enhancing substances

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford will miss his side's next two fixtures

Dallas Cowboys backup linebacker and special teams player Luke Gifford has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

While Gifford has played only one defensive snap this season, he has played 121 snaps on special teams with three tackles in the six games he has played for the Cowboys (3-7).

Gifford will miss games the next two Thursdays, the Thanksgiving Day game at home against Washington, and then a week later at Baltimore.

3:57 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 11 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 11 of the NFL season

He will be eligible to return to the active roster on December 4, following the game against the Ravens.

An undrafted player out of Nebraska, Gifford played in six games for the Cowboys last season, all on special teams. He had six tackles in those games.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!