Dez Bryant joins Baltimore Ravens' 53-man roster

Dez Bryant has signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens, becoming a member of their 53-man roster.

"Officially signed to the 53... beyond thankful," Bryant posted on social media alongside a photo of him smiling and his contract on a table in front of him.

The Ravens added Bryant to their practice squad in late October, and since then, he has been elevated to the team as a fill-in for two games.

Bryant, 32, was a big part of the game plan for the Ravens in their 30-24 loss to the Tennessee Titans last weekend. He played 54 per cent of the team's snaps and caught four passes for 28 yards.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection tore his right Achilles tendon two days after signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018.

Prior to signing with the Saints, Bryant reportedly turned down a multi-year offer from Baltimore in April 2018 after the Dallas Cowboys released him.

The Cowboys selected Bryant with the No 24 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he spent eight seasons there. He caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and a franchise-best 73 touchdown receptions in 113 games in Dallas.

The Ravens (6-4) are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on Tuesday night in a game twice delayed by a coronavirus outbreak among the Ravens.

