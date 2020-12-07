Greg Williams: New York Jets fire defensive coordinator after last-second defeat to Las Vegas Raiders

0:40 Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III hauls in a 46-yard game-winning touchdown bomb from quarterback Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III hauls in a 46-yard game-winning touchdown bomb from quarterback Derek Carr

The New York Jets have fired defensive coordinator Greg Williams following Sunday's dramatic defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Williams was responsible for calling an all-out blitz with the Raiders facing a third-and-10 and trailing by four with just seconds remaining, opening the door for Derek Carr to target Henry Ruggs in one-on-one coverage down the sideline for a game-winning 46-yard touchdown.

The Jets fell to 0-12 on the year as they edge ever closer to a winless season, with head coach Adam Gase widely-expected to depart in the offseason, if not sooner.

Safety Marcus Maye, a Jets team captain, criticised Williams' decision post-game, telling reporters: "That situation, just has to be a better call," Maye said. "We gotta execute, but you gotta help us out at the same time.

"We fought hard to put ourselves in the position to win. That's the point in the game we've just got to be in a better call."

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also admitted to being grateful when he saw the Jets blitz seven men on the play as he stepped up and out of the pocket before seeing a blistering Ruggs glide beyond cornerback Lamar Jackson.

"I couldn't believe they all-out blitzed us," Carr said. "As soon as I saw it, I was thankful."

Williams, who was in his second year with the Jets, was hired to Gase's coaching staff in January 2019 having spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, during which he was part of the team that went 0-16 in 2017.

