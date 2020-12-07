Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson undecided on Jalen Hurts or Carson Wentz as QB starter

Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Packers

Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he doesn't know whether it will be Carson Wentz or rookie Jalen Hurts at quarterback when Philadelphia host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Speaking on WIP radio in Philadelphia on Monday, Pederson said he hasn't made up his mind about his starter as the season slips away from the Eagles (3-8-1).

Eagles fans already have spoken, though. Just one hour into a 24-hour poll posted on the station's Twitter feed, 67.2 per cent of respondents said it was time for the team to turn to Hurts.

Wentz is in the midst of the worst season of his five-year career. He leads the league in interceptions (15) and sacks (50), and is 31st in completion percentage (57.4).

He was benched in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay after completing just six of 15 pass attempts for 79 yards.

Hurts, the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2019, was five-of-12 passing for 109 yards, throwing one touchdown pass and one interception.

"I didn't know what the plan was fully. I was just told he was going in for the next play and the next series," Wentz said after the game.

"So I didn't really know what was going on there. Obviously, that's frustrating as a competitor and just the personality that I have, I want to be the guy out there. But it is what it is. They made the call today.

"At the end of the day we lost, as a team we lost, and that's what I think for me I'm most frustrated about. I don't like where we're at this season record-wise and I know I can play better and we can all be better going forward."

