Philadelphia Eagles' benching of Carson Wentz 'overdue', Gregg Rosenthal tells Inside The Huddle

The Philadelphia Eagles' benching of starting quarterback Carson Wentz was "overdue" and "possibly too late", according to Around The NFL's Gregg Rosenthal as he joined the latest episode of Inside The Huddle.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson named rookie Jalen Hurts the team's starting quarterback for Sunday when they host the New Orleans Saints, with Wentz in the midst of the worst season of his five-year career.

Wentz leads the league in interceptions (15) and sacks (50), and is 31st in completion percentage (57.4). Philadelphia have fallen from being Super Bowl winners only three years ago to and NFC East champions in 2019 to a 3-8-1 record so far this season.

"It was overdue, and it might be too late," Rosenthal said on the latest episode of Inside The Huddle, which you can listen to as a podcast in the player above.

"I thought it was really telling when you heard some of the broadcasters on Monday Night Football talk about how Doug Pederson may not have necessarily wanted Jalen Hurts as his second-round pick [in the 2020 NFL Draft] and that he was the one sticking with Wentz.

"That speaks to a divide between the front office and the coach. You kind of get the feeling that Pederson is coaching for his job in showing that he can do something with Hurts.

"Changes are coming for this team. I don't know if Wentz is going to be back, if Pederson is going to be back; I would think their general manager Howie Roseman will be.

"You hate to see it. I've loved watching this Eagles team over the last four or five years, but it looks like one of those seasons where they blow everything up after it."

'Washington could make the playoffs'

Also on this week's Inside The Huddle, Rosenthal looked at the Washington Football Team's upset win over the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.

Washington started the season 2-7, but have won their last three games to see them tied for the lead in the NFC East at 5-7, with veteran quarterback Alex Smith leading the way since taking over as their starter in Week Nine.

Smith very nearly lost his leg and even his life two years ago when suffering a compound fracture in his right leg on the football field but, 17 surgeries later, he could be leading his team to the playoffs.

"It's amazing," Rosenthal said. "I don't think he's the best quarterback in the league right now, but do you know what he looks like? He looks like I'd expect Alex Smith to look at 36 years old - which, after all of these surgeries, is remarkable.

"He has made this offense better. This wasn't his best game, but he was up against maybe the best defense in the league.

"He gets the ball to the right receiver, he doesn't make big mistakes, he lets that redzone defense he has on the other side of the ball - No 1 in the league - do their thing and then he comes back and lets his playmakers like Cam Sims and Terry McLaurin makes some plays for him.

"You have to give this Washington team a lot of credit. They are a great-tackling, hard-playing, gonna-make-you-beat-them team each and every week.

"I think they could make the playoffs. It's possible, after all this talk about how bad the NFC East is, that two teams from it could make the playoffs - Washington and the Giants!"

Also discussed on the latest episode of Inside The Huddle:

- Will Bryce, head of football development at NFL UK, discusses the success of the International Player Pathway programme

- What next for the Pittsburgh Steelers after losing their undefeated record?

- New York Jets' firing of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

- The biggest surprises of the 2020 NFL season so far

- Preview of this Sunday's NFL triple-header - Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills - live on Sky Sports NFL

