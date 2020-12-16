Ronald Jones: Tampa Bay Buccaneers place running back on Covid-19 list

Ronald Jones underwent surgery on Tuesday after fracturing his pinkie finger

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed running back Ronald Jones II on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The team did not divulge whether Jones had tested positive or come in close contact with an infected person.

Jones, 23, was already questionable for this weekend after surgery Tuesday on his fractured left pinkie finger.

Tom Brady could be without Jones against the Falcons on Sunday

The third-year back was injured while blocking in Sunday's 26-14 win against the Minnesota Vikings but returned to the contest and finished with 18 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. He is fourth in the NFL with 900 rushing yards in 13 starts this season.

Looking to solidify their playoff chances, the Buccaneers (8-5) face the Falcons (4-9) in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay can earn a playoff spot this week with a victory and a tie between the Vikings and Chicago Bears.

If Jones is unavailable Sunday, veteran teammates Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy are expected to see more activity.