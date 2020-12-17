Jason Garrett: New York Giants OC returns Covid-19 positive test

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for Covid-19, the New York Giants have reported

Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will now serve as the team's offensive play-caller on Sunday night against former team Cleveland Browns, who he was the head coach of in 2019.

"We are currently working with the league's chief medical officer regarding close contacts," the Giants said in a statement. "Because of the league's most updated protocols, Giants coaches and players did not meet on either Monday or Tuesday, and the majority of the coaching staff worked remotely."

Giants coaches did not meet in person Monday or Tuesday but Garrett worked a normal day on Wednesday before learning overnight of his positive test, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The Giants cancelled practice Thursday and are awaiting feedback from the NFL after a thorough review of close contacts, but the team doesn't expect additional assistant coaches or players to have to be isolated.

Garrett's absence Sunday thrusts Kitchens into the spotlight against his former team. The ex-Browns head coach was fired last December after going 6-10 in his one season in charge in Cleveland.

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed running back Ronald Jones II on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The team did not divulge whether Jones had tested positive or come in close contact with an infected person.

Jones, 23, was already questionable for this weekend after surgery Tuesday on his fractured left pinkie finger.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens have also suffered a setback after wide receiver Marquise Brown was one of a trio of the team's receivers to be placed on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brown, who memorably caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson in Monday's 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns, joins Miles Boykin and James Proche on the list.

Drew Brees is back at practice but will not be rushed back to action by the Saints

Drew Brees returned to New Orleans Saints practice for the first time on Wednesday since suffering 11 fractured ribs and a lung injury against the San Francisco 49ers last month.

The Saints quarterback landed on injured reserve after suffering the setback on November 15 and has missed the last four matches.

He was activated off injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for the team to promote him to the active roster.

However, while Brees has indicated he would like to feature against the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Saints coach Sean Payton will not rush the 41-year-old back.

