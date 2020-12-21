Cleveland Browns 20-6 New York Giants: Baker Mayfield throws two TDs as Browns ease to victory

5:54 The best of the action as the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Giants 20-6 on Sunday The best of the action as the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Giants 20-6 on Sunday

Baker Mayfield passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cleveland Browns to a 20-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Nick Chubb rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries for the Browns (10-4), who bolstered their AFC playoff hopes and moved another step closer to ending a 17-season playoff drought.

Browns passing: Baker Mayfield, 27/32, 297 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Nick Chubb, 15 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Rashard Higgins, four catches, 76 yards

Graham Gano's two field goals represented the only points for the Giants (5-9), who have lost two-straight games after winning their previous four. New York are one game behind first-placed Washington Football Team (6-8) in the NFC East race.

Giants passing: Colt McCoy, 19/31, 221 yards

Rushing leader: Alfred Morris, seven carries, 39 yards

Receiving leader: Darius Slayton, four catches, 74 yards

2:37 Relive some of Baker Mayfield's best plays for Cleveland as the Browns beat the New York Giants Relive some of Baker Mayfield's best plays for Cleveland as the Browns beat the New York Giants

With Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones inactive due to injury, Colt McCoy completed 19 of 31 passes for 221 yards in his place.

Mayfield, meanwhile, was an efficient 27-of-32 passing for the Browns, who executed two 95-yard touchdown drives. The second of those was capped by a Chubb goal-line score to make it 20-3 early in the fourth quarter and all but put the game away.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Browns 0-3 Giants Graham Gano 37-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Browns 7-3 Giants Baker Mayfield two-yard TD pass to Austin Hooper (extra point) Browns 13-3 Giants Baker Mayfield two-yard TD pass to Jarvis Landry (failed extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Browns 20-3 Giants Nick Chubb one-yard TD run (extra point) Browns 20-6 Giants Graham Gano 39-yard field goal

Gano booted a 39-yard field goal with four minutes remaining to pull the Giants within two scores but there was to be no crazy comeback late on.

Gano also kicked a 37-yarder in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Giants, who then failed to convert on two fourth-down tries when well-placed to put up points stationed at the eight-yard line and then the six.

Mayfield connected with Austin Hooper for a TD in the first half, while he also picked out Jarvis Landry in the endzone to close out the first of Cleveland's lengthy drives shortly before half time.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Browns closed out a convincing win with Chubb's touchdown early in the fourth.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!