Coronavirus: Darrell Bevell to miss Detroit Lions game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to COVID-19 protocols

Darrell Bevell took over as interim head coach of the Lions after Matt Patricia was fired on November 28

The Detroit Lions will be without interim head coach Darrell Bevell for their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bevell won't coach after being deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for coronavirus, per sources informed of the situation. Bevell becomes the first head coach to miss a game due to Covid-19 protocols.

Rapoport added that wide receivers coach Robert Prince will fill in for Bevell on game day as the interim-interim coach, while quarterback coach Sean Ryan will call offensive plays.

The Lions have gone 1-2 with Bevell in charge after firing Matt Patricia following Week 12.

The team said there were no new positive results on Wednesday morning, a day after the organisation had two positive tests.