Coronavirus: Detroit Lions missing 'several' coaches due to contact tracing

Darrell Bevell took over as interim head coach of the Lions after Matt Patricia was fired on November 28

The Detroit Lions were working virtually on Wednesday morning after 'several' coaches were deemed to have had close contact with team personnel who tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said there were no new positive results on Wednesday morning, a day after the organisation had two positive tests.

The Lions said the coaches "will remain away from the team facility until further notice." While the team did not identify the coaches, ESPN has reported that they work on the defensive side of the ball, with interim head coach Darrell Bevell also considered a close contact.

Detroit (5-9) are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) on Saturday afternoon, with the team still determining who can coach the game if Bevell is unavailable.

The Lions have been short on the coaching staff since the firing of Matt Patricia on November 28. Bevell was promoted from offensive coordinator, and on Monday the team fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.

The Lions said the team is scheduled to hold an outdoor practice later Wednesday.