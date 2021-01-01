Philadelphia Eagles want 'no-hat rule' vs Washington, says defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz wants his team to stop Washington from winning the NFC East on Sunday night

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to play spoiler and deny the Washington Football Team the chance to win the NFC East and make the playoffs with a win over their divisional rivals on Sunday night.

The Eagles (4-10-1) are the only NFC East team eliminated from postseason contention before Week 17. A win over Washington, however, can stop them from claiming the title, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has said the team have adopted a simple rule as they look to make that happen.

"We've got to have a no-hat rule this week," Schwartz said, via PennLive. "We can't let opponents put division win hats on at the Linc. There's a lot of pride in that, and all our focus has to be [on] accomplishing that this week."

Schwartz's defence has struggled this season, including in last week's 37-17 loss to rivals Dallas Cowboys, who they could help win the division if they do beat Washington on Sunday.

Asked to evaluate his defence in 2020, Schwartz said it is one game too early for appraisals.

"There's too much at stake," Schwartz said. "It might not be at stake for us as a team with a playoff berth and things like that, but we've got a lot of individual things that players still can accomplish.

"We've got guys that are trying to earn their way in the league, and we have a division opponent that's going to come and try to celebrate on our field."

Colts to hide NFL scores during Jaguars game

The Indianapolis Colts need help to get into the playoffs, but first they need to take care of their own business by beating the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

In order to keep their players focused on that task, the Colts are hiding scores of other NFL games involving teams Indianapolis need to lose during their game.

"Maybe not to all guys, but if it's a distraction to one guy, that's one guy too many," Colts head coach Frank Reich said of the decision, via ESPN.

"It's better not to have them up there. It's irrelevant. It can do nothing to add to what we have to focus on. It only has a potential negative effect in our view."

The Colts need one of the Cleveland Browns (vs Pittsburgh Steelers), Baltimore Ravens (at Cincinnati Bengals), Miami Dolphins (at Buffalo Bills) or Tennessee Titans (at Houston Texans) to lose and for them to win in order to make the playoffs.

