Arthur Smith: Atlanta Falcons agree terms with Tennessee Titans offensive co-ordinator

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was in demand amid the head coaching search across the NFL

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith to become the team's head coach.

The Falcons announced the agreement on Friday. Smith held a virtual interview with the team on Monday, and he also interviewed with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

The Jets reached an agreement with Robert Saleh on Thursday night to be their coach.

The 38-year-old Smith has served on the Tennessee staff for 10 seasons, including two as offensive coordinator. The Titans finished this season tied for second in the NFL in total yards.

The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the play-offs on Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore.

The Falcons also are seeking a replacement for general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn following an 0-5 start that led to a 4-12 finish.