Dan Campbell: Detroit Lions to hire New Orleans assistant as head coach

Dan Campbell has been with the New Orleans Saints for the last five NFL seasons

New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell is to become the new head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Campbell and the Lions have agreed to a six-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The 44-year-old Campbell joins Detroit one day after new general manager Brad Holmes was introduced.

The new regime takes over for Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, the former coach and general manager who were fired in November.

Under their supervision, the Lions finished last in the NFC North for three consecutive seasons.

New man Campbell was an NFL tight end and played 10 seasons, including three for the Lions.

He coached for the Miami Dolphins and spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach under Sean Payton with the Saints, who have been regular play-off participants.

Having served as interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2015, Campbell will become a non-interim head coach for the first time.

