Gary Kubiak: Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator announces retirement after 36 years in NFL

Gary Kubiak was part of four Super Bowl-winning seasons as a coach

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak has announced his retirement after 36 years as a player and coach in the NFL.

Kubiak spent his entire nine-year playing career at the Broncos where he was back-up to John Elway, and is the only person in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl for a team and later coach that team to Super Bowl success - leading Denver to victory over the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 season.

The 59-year-old was part of four Super Bowl-winning seasons as a coach, and departs with an all-time head coaching record of 82-75 in the regular season and 5-2 in the postseason.

"It's been the honour of my lifetime to work for 36 seasons as an NFL player and coach," Kubiak said. "I've been on a football field for most of my life, and now I look forward to stepping away from the game and enjoying more time with my family and friends.

"I offer my sincere thanks to the owners and fans of the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers for giving me opportunities to be a part of this great game and for treating me and my family so well over the years.

Gary Kubiak won Super Bowl 50 as head coach of the Denver Broncos

"I'll miss the competition, the planning, game days and being part of a team. But, more than anything, I'll cherish the friendships I've made along the way with players, coaches and staff. I love the game of football and will forever be its biggest fan."

The 2020 campaign was Kubiak's second with Minnesota, after serving as assistant coach and offensive advisor in 2019.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said: "Gary did a tremendous job with us at the Vikings over the past two seasons. I have a great deal of respect for him as a coach and as a person, and I'm glad I was able to coach with him.

5:52 The GMF team react to the news that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has announced his retirement after 17 seasons in NFL The GMF team react to the news that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has announced his retirement after 17 seasons in NFL

"He has had one heck of an NFL career as a player, assistant coach and head coach, and I am really happy for Gary and his wife Rhonda as they head off to their ranch. We will all miss Gary at the Vikings organisation and wish him the very best."

Kubiak started his career as quarterbacks coach at the 49ers in 1994 before joining the Broncos in 1995 where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He got his first head coach opportunity with the Texans in 2006, eventually leaving Houston in 2013 with the most career wins (61) in franchise history.

Always a Texan.



Congratulations on your retirement, Gary Kubiak. pic.twitter.com/pu7aYf7kY5 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 22, 2021

Texans chairman Cal McNair said: "Gary, his wife, Rhonda, and the entire Kubiak family had a tremendous impact on our franchise during their eight years here. Under his leadership, our team achieved a number of significant milestones including our first winning season, first division championship and first playoff victory.

"It was incredibly special for us to have a Houston native serve as our head coach and Gary made us all very proud because of who he is as a coach and a person. Gary will always be a Texan and we wish him the best in his retirement."

A stint with the Baltimore Ravens as offensive coordinator in 2014 was followed by his return to the Broncos as head coach in 2015 - where he won Super Bowl 50 - before retiring from the game for health reasons at the end of the 2016 season.

However, Kubiak returned to the Broncos in a senior personnel advisor role six months later, and stayed in Denver for two seasons before linking up with the Vikings.

Kubiak's retirement means Minnesota are looking for their sixth offensive coordinator in eight seasons.