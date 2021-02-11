Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to undergo minor postseason knee surgery after Super Bowl win

Tom Brady has reportedly been playing through discomfort in his knee for the majority of the 2020 season

Tom Brady is set to undergo minor surgery to "clean up" an issue with his knee following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl success.

According to multiple reports, the 43-year-old played through the majority of the 2020 season with minor discomfort in his knee and will have routine surgery to deal with the issue.

After their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians described the procedure as a "clean up".

Brady confirmed after Sunday's win that he has no intentions of calling time on his career just yet, saying: "We're coming back, you already know that."

Brady finished Sunday night's game 21 of 28 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Rob Gronkowski to make them the most prolific scoring combination in playoff history.

He also picked up his fifth Super Bowl MVP award while making his 10th appearance in the league's showpiece game.

It capped a remarkable first year in Tampa after Brady had arrived in the offseason on the back of 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Mahomes undergoes toe surgery

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was due to undergo toe surgery on Wednesday following the Super Bowl LV loss, according to the NFL Network.

Mahomes was set for an operation to repair a torn plantar plate in his toe, NFL Network Insider Ian Rappaport said.

Last year's Super Bowl MVP has been playing through the injury, commonly known as turf toe, since the divisional round win over the Cleveland Browns last month.

The rehabilitation will take several months but Mahomes, 25, is expected to make a full recovery, says Rappaport.

Mahomes refused to blame his toe injury - that left him limping for most of the Super Bowl - for the defeat against the Bucs.

Sunday's Super Bowl loss was the first time Mahomes and the Chiefs had been beaten by more than a score in his three-year NFL career.