Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl with boat party amid Covid concerns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory at a boat parade on Wednesday

The Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory on Wednesday with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of fans decked out in Buccaneers colours lined the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa to cheer on the team including quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and coach Bruce Arians.

The team arrived by bus and boarded at least four boats.

At one point, Brady was captured on video tossing the championship Lombardi Trophy from his boat to a shirtless Gronkowski in another boat bringing cheers from fans and players.

Mayor Jane Castor again emphasised that people attending the parade must wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski joins the celebrations

It appeared many were abiding by the mask order but many others were not. There were also dozens of people on private boats, kayaks and other watercraft crowding the river to catch a glimpse of the team. They were directed to stay at least 50 feet from the boats carrying players.

After Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's title game, throngs of people gathered in the city's entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the orders requiring them.

Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Buccaneers, said in a video announcement that fans should heed the rules as they celebrate the team's victory.

"It's essential we do it the right way," Ford said. "We want to do our part to ensure it's done in a safe and responsible manner."