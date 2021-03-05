Maia Chaka creates history by becoming first Black female on NFL officials roster

Maia Chaka has become the first Black woman to be added to the NFL's roster of game officials.

The Virginia teacher has been promoted from the NFL's officiating development programme after previously refereeing in the college game in both the Pac-12 and Conference USA.

"I am honored to be selected as an NFL official," Chaka said. "But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture."

"Maia's years of hard work, dedication and perseverance - including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Programme - have earned her a position as an NFL official," said Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL executive vice president of football operations.

"As we celebrate Women's History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalising women on the football field."

Maia makes history as the first Black woman to officiate at the @NFL level. https://t.co/1NHls98Lwi pic.twitter.com/ycOxc6Cq1t — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) March 5, 2021

Chaka has moved her way up the ranks in recent years, having been selected on the NFL's Officiating Development Programme in 2014, which identifies top collegiate officiating talent to expose them to some of the same experiences as NFL officials.

Chaka is only the second woman added to the NFL's referees list after Sarah Thomas, who became the first female to be part of an officiating crew at a Super Bowl last month.

The pair have made history together before - they were the only women added to the league's development program in 2014, months after they were the first women to officiate at a top college bowl game.