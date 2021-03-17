Jacksonville Jaguars add Shaquill Griffin on three-year, $44.5m deal; Marvin Jones and Malcom Brown also sign

Shaquill Griffin recorded half of his career interceptions during the 2020 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed cornerback Shaquill Griffin and receiver Marvin Jones, while they have also traded for New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

Griffin becomes the Jaguars' biggest signing so far this offseason, signing a three-year, $44.5m deal after leaving the Seattle Seahawks.

The 25-year-old was in talks over staying in Seattle, but has instead decided to return to Florida, where he was born and where he went to college.

Griffin was a third-round pick by Seattle in 2017, and recorded three of his six career interceptions last season.

Over the past two seasons, the Jaguars defense was weakened by the departures of Pro Bowl cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and AJ Bouye, who were traded to the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively.

Light on experience, Jaguars cornerbacks were charged with 19 touchdown passes surrendered in 2020, even as rookie first-round pick CJ Henderson flashed shut-down potential.

However, Henderson had labrum surgery and only played in eight games. Head coach Urban Meyer said Henderson is recovering but remains "integral" to the defense going forward.

As well as adding Griffin, the Jaguars have also re-signed cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Tre Herndon.

Jones arrives on a short-term deal worth $7m from the Detroit Lions, where he spent the past five seasons.

Marvin Jones spent the last five seasons with the Detroit Lions

The 31-year-old caught 289 passes and 36 touchdowns during his time in Detroit. Jones had a career-high 76 catches for 978 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.

The addition of Brown from the Saints comes in exchange for an unspecified draft pick.

The 27-year-old - who played under Jaguars assistant head coach Charlie Strong at the University of Texas - has agreed to a new two-year deal worth up to $11m upon arriving in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars went into the offseason as one of the sides with the most cap space. They went 1-15 during 2020 and have the No 1 pick in next month's draft, when they are expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.