Von Miller: Denver Broncos pick up edge rusher's $18m option for 2021

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Denver Broncos have exercised a $7m guarantee on Von Miller's $18m salary, ensuring the edge rusher will remain with the team for the 2021 season.

The team said it informed Miller of the decision on Tuesday, with the eight-time Pro Bowler reacting via Instagram.

"I have totally bought into being a Coloradoan for life, let alone a Denver Bronco," Miller wrote. "I want to be here forever through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever."

Tuesday was the deadline for the Broncos to exercise the option. The two sides could not reach an agreement to restructure and reduce Miller's salary cap hit for this season, per reports.

Miller will count $22.125m against the cap in 2021, the final year of a six-year, $114m deal he signed in July 2016.

The 31-year-old missed all of the 2020 season with a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle, an injury that required surgery in September. Miller is fully recovered.

Miller has made the Pro Bowl every year with the Broncos save one (2013) and is a three-time First-Team All-Pro. He has 106 career sacks in 135 games (all starts) with the Broncos, who drafted him No. 2 overall in the 2011 draft.