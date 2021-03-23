Adoree' Jackson: Top cornerback heading to New York on $39m deal

Adoree' Jackson left the Titans after the end of last season

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with cornerback Adoree' Jackson on a reported three-year, $39m contract.

The 25-year-old Jackson began a visit with the team on Sunday, that carried into Monday.

And next season he will team up with Pro Bowl corner James Bradberry to give the Giants a pair of top-notch cover men in their backfield.

Adoree’ Jackson is official ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xfsAknH8Xd — New York Giants (@Giants) March 23, 2021

Jackson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans and his former teammate, safety Logan Ryan, was among the New York players who helped persuade him to sign with the Giants.

Jackson was released by the Titans after last season and was a hot property as a free agent, with the Giants' NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles also interested.

Jackson sustained a knee injury in training camp last summer and missed the first 13 regular-season games.

He had 12 tackles in the final three games and then recorded eight stops during Tennessee's playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson was a first-round draft pick (18th overall) in 2017. In 46 games (41 starts) with the Titans, Jackson had 200 tackles, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The Giants are making a splash in the free agent market, having already signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a $72m contract.