Indianapolis Colts planned to draft quarterback before Carson Wentz opportunity, says Frank Reich

Can Carson Wentz reignite his career in Indianapolis? (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich admits the opportunity to acquire Carson Wentz altered the team's plans to take a quarterback at the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wentz arrived from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2-22 second-round pick, leaving the largest dead cap hit in NFL history in his wake.

With Philip Rivers retiring at the end of his one-year deal, Jacoby Brissett not quite looking like a long-term starter and 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason still honing his craft behind the scenes, the Colts needed to make a move under center.

Rather than attempting to get a quarterback with the 21st overall pick in April or potentially trading up, they elected to put their faith in Wentz despite his torrid 2020 campaign.

"There's no doubt [GM] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about that, and Mr. [Jim] Irsay, the three of us have talked about that together," Reich told Albert Breer of The MMQB.

"That's what you shoot for. So that's the vision. When Andrew retired, we were looking for that long-term vision, what's the next answer? First, was it going to be Jacoby [Brissett]? Jacoby did a nice job, and ultimately as highly as we thought about Jacoby, we didn't feel like that was the long-term answer. And then, obviously, Philip [Rivers] was a great answer, but just the short answer. And then he retired.

"Was it going to be a draft pick? Honestly, I think Chris and I were thinking, somehow we were going to figure out how we were going to be able to draft the quarterback of our future. And then this thing came with Carson and it fell into our laps.

"And that's the great thing about it, when it works that way, it almost makes you feel like it's more meant to be because you can't make this stuff up and you can't manufacture it."

Wentz was greeted in Indianapolis by one of the NFL's standout offensive lines, although the Colts do potentially find themselves in need of a new starting left tackle following the retirement of Anthony Castonzo.

The former Eagles play-caller was sacked a league-most 50 times last season, as well as throwing a league-high 15 interceptions before eventually losing his starting spot to Jalen Hurts.