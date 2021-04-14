Jadeveon Clowney: Cleveland Browns sign dynamic free agent defensive end for next season

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney is keen to show he still an elite player after signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns

Former top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney has signed a one-year, $10m contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney, who was the No 1 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, will join fellow former top overall selections Myles Garrett (2017) and Baker Mayfield (2018) at the Browns.

"I just want to show I'm still an elite player," Clowney told reporters after the deal was announced. "Prove I can still dominate. Gonna see this season."

"We're excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

"He's a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We've been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team."

The 28-year-old turned down a multi-year offer from the Browns last year, opting instead to sign for one season with Tennessee.

Clowney played just eight games for the Titans before a knee injury ended his season in November and posted the worst numbers of his career since he was a rookie: 19 tackles, no sacks and one forced fumble.

"Jadeveon's had a very productive career since 2014. We love his relentless style of play," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said.

"He's one of the more disruptive players in the game and we think he's going to add an element of ruggedness along our defensive line and will pair nicely with many of the guys we have on the roster already.

"The other thing we love about Jadeveon is his versatility, his ability to play all across the front and impact the game regardless of his alignment."

Clowney will also join new pass rusher Takk McKinley, who signed a one-year deal worth $4.25m last month.

For updates on the Draft, be sure to follow along at skysports.com/nfl and on Twitter @SkySportsNFL.